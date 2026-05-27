Gillette India Reports 21% Q4 FY26 Profit Growth, Grooming & Oral Care Businesses Support Revenue Expansion

Gillette India reported 3.2 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 792.0 crore. |

Mumbai: Gillette India reported audited standalone results for Q4 FY26 with revenue from operations rising 3.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 792.0 crore, compared with Rs 767.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 21 percent to Rs 192.5 crore from Rs 158.7 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose 24 percent to Rs 260.1 crore during the quarter.

The company’s earnings were supported by growth in both grooming and oral care segments.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue remained largely flat against Rs 790.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly net profit increased 12 percent from Rs 172.5 crore, while profit before tax also rose 12 percent from Rs 232.1 crore.

Total expenses declined to Rs 536.9 crore from Rs 565.4 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to lower employee benefit costs and reduced advertising and sales promotion expenses. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 59.08 compared with Rs 52.93 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 48.70 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

The grooming segment continued to contribute the largest share of revenue at Rs 653.3 crore during Q4 FY26, up from Rs 644.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Oral care revenue increased to Rs 138.7 crore from Rs 122.9 crore. Segment profit for grooming rose to Rs 230.0 crore, while oral care profit improved to Rs 28.6 crore.

Advertising and sales promotion expenses declined to Rs 86.0 crore from Rs 102.9 crore in the preceding quarter, helping margins improve.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Gillette India reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,100 crore compared with Rs 2,235 crore in the previous nine-month financial period ended March 2025. Full-year net profit stood at Rs 654.3 crore against Rs 417.7 crore in the previous period.

The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company had changed its financial year-end from June 30 to March 31, making annual figures not directly comparable.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.