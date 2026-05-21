GAIL Reports 41% Drop In Q4 FY26 Net Profit, Revenue Declines 2.5% Year-On-Year

GAIL Reports 41 percent Decline In Q4 FY26 Net Profit. |

Mumbai: GAIL (India) Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 34,797.6 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 35,707.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net profit fell 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,481.5 crore from Rs 2,505.4 crore. Profit before tax declined to Rs 1,966.4 crore from Rs 3,240.0 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, however, the company posted improvement in profitability over Q3 FY26 as earnings rose from Rs 1,279.1 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased 14 percent from Rs 30,575.8 crore in Q3 FY26. Net profit also rose 16 percent sequentially.

However, profit before tax declined 9.2 percent compared with Rs 2,164.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The company reported total comprehensive income of Rs 1,386.9 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 1,167.8 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 237.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Finance costs and operating expenses continued to weigh on margins during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

GAIL said natural gas transmission, LPG and liquid hydrocarbon businesses remained key contributors during the quarter.

Segment reporting showed natural gas transmission revenue before tax at Rs 1,881.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while LPG and liquid hydrocarbon operations contributed Rs 1,449.9 crore.

The company also disclosed foreign exchange fluctuations and provisioning adjustments during the quarter.

Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2.25 compared with Rs 3.80 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 136,099.5 crore compared with Rs 131,287.6 crore in FY25.

Annual net profit declined to Rs 7,518.5 crore from Rs 12,461.3 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax for the year came at Rs 9,752.2 crore against Rs 12,095.5 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.