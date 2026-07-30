Gillette India Q1 Profit At ₹159.45 Crore, Revenue Up At ₹783.02 Crore

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Mumbai: Gillette India Limited on Thursday announced its standalone financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, with profit after tax reaching ₹159.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This represents a decline from the ₹192.51 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹783.02 crore. This is a slight decrease compared to ₹792 crore in the preceding quarter but an increase from ₹706.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the June 2026 quarter was ₹788.24 crore, while total expenses amounted to ₹574.22 crore. In the preceding quarter, total income was ₹796.98 crore and total expenses were ₹536.93 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹48.93. This is lower than ₹59.08 reported in the preceding quarter, but higher than ₹44.71 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Board Meeting

The financial results were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 30, 2026, which started at 11:13 A.M. and concluded at 11:33 A.M. The unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were approved at this meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.