GE Power India Profit Rises 55% To ₹53.7 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Grows 7.6%

GE Power India’s Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 55 percent YoY to Rs 53.7 crore. |

Mumbai: GE Power India Limited reported a 55 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from Rs 34.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 7.6 per cent to Rs 308.7 crore from Rs 286.9 crore. Sequentially, however, net profit declined 53 per cent from Rs 113.2 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue fell 2.4 per cent from Rs 316.4 crore.

Q1 Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 340.6 crore in Q1 FY27, broadly unchanged from Rs 340 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses declined 8.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 271.8 crore from Rs 295.8 crore.

Profit before tax from continuing operations increased 49 per cent to Rs 70 crore from Rs 47.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax from continuing operations rose 43 per cent to Rs 67.2 crore from Rs 47.1 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, consolidated total income rose 1.4 per cent from Rs 335.9 crore, even as revenue from operations declined 2.4 per cent. Total expenses increased 25 per cent sequentially from Rs 217.1 crore.

Other expenses stood at Rs 39.2 crore, compared with Rs 1.9 crore in Q4 FY26. The previous quarter included a Rs 44.4 crore Expected Credit Loss reversal related to the settlement with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, which was classified under other expenses.

Profit after tax from continuing operations consequently declined 47 per cent sequentially from Rs 127.3 crore.

Joint Venture And Discontinued Operations

GE Power India's share of profit from its joint venture stood at Rs 1.2 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 10.6 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported a loss of Rs 13.4 crore from discontinued operations, compared with losses of Rs 12.4 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 14.1 crore in Q4 FY26.

The discontinued operation relates to the Durgapur facility, which has been classified as held for sale following the proposed demerger and transfer to JSW Energy.

Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rs 7.99, against Rs 5.16 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 16.84 in Q4 FY26.

Business Structure

The group operates in a single operating segment — power generation equipment and related services. Its consolidated results include GE Power Boilers Services Limited and its joint venture, NTPC GE Power Services Private Limited.

The board approved the Q1 FY27 results on August 13, 2026. The statutory auditor conducted a limited review and expressed an unmodified conclusion.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.