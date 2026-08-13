Rhetan TMT Q1 Profit Jumps 316% To ₹3.16 Crore, Board Approves Capacity Expansion To 75,000 MT

Rhetan TMT’s Q1FY27 profit jumped 315.7percent to Rs 3.16 crore |

Mumbai: Ahmedabad-based Rhetan TMT Limited reported a sharp rise in profit for the first quarter of FY27, even as its revenue declined from the year-ago period.

The TMT steel bar manufacturer’s profit after tax rose 315.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.16 crore in Q1FY27. It had posted a profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Declines

Revenue from operations fell 19.3 per cent to Rs 4.06 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 5.04 crore in Q1FY26.

Despite the lower revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, surged 195.5 per cent to Rs 3.79 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 1.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA margin increased to 93.3 per cent from 25.5 per cent. Its profit margin also rose to 77.7 per cent from 15 per cent.

Profit before tax increased 335.5 per cent to Rs 3.31 crore from Rs 0.76 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rs 0.04 during the quarter.

Capacity Expansion

Rhetan TMT’s board has approved an expansion of the company’s manufacturing capacity at Kadi in Gujarat. Annual capacity will be increased from 45,000 metric tonnes to 75,000 metric tonnes.

Managing Director Shalin Shah said the expansion would strengthen the company’s manufacturing base and help it capture new opportunities in the TMT steel market.

The company did not disclose the proposed investment, funding plan or expected timeline for completing the capacity expansion.

Solar Project

Rhetan TMT has also completed the testing and commissioning of a one-megawatt captive, ground-mounted solar power project. Commercial power generation is expected to begin shortly.

The project is expected to improve energy efficiency, lower power costs and support the company’s long-term competitiveness.

Rhetan TMT has also received Bureau of Indian Standards certification for its Fe500D, Fe550 and Fe550D TMT bars.

The certification expands its premium product portfolio and allows the company to target government and public-sector infrastructure projects. The company said it would continue expanding its operations while focusing on financial discipline and sustainable growth.