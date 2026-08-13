DCM Shriram Industries Profit Falls 86% To ₹1.6 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue At ₹293.6 Crore

DCM Shriram Industries Q1 FY27 net profit fell 85.5 percent YoY to Rs 1.6 crore. |

Mumbai: DCM Shriram Industries Limited reported an 85.5 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 10.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 293.6 crore, up 0.4 percent from Rs 292.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, profit fell 90.3 percent from Rs 15.9 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 7.3 percent from Rs 273.5 crore.

Q1 Performance

Total income increased 2.0 percent year-on-year to Rs 299.8 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 293.8 crore in Q1 FY26. However, total expenses rose 7.6 percent to Rs 298.5 crore from Rs 277.5 crore, weighing on quarterly profitability.

Profit before tax consequently dropped 92.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.3 crore from Rs 16.3 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income rose 8.7 percent from Rs 275.9 crore to Rs 299.8 crore. Total expenses, however, increased 18.9 percent sequentially from Rs 251.1 crore.

Profit before tax declined from Rs 24.8 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 1.3 crore in Q1 FY27, while net profit fell from Rs 15.9 crore to Rs 1.6 crore.

Total comprehensive income stood at Rs 0.9 crore, against Rs 13.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

Tax And Scheme Impact

The company said that following the Composite Scheme of Arrangement becoming effective during FY26, it filed modified income-tax returns for FY24 and FY25 during the current quarter to give effect to the scheme under the Income Tax Act and considered the impact in the Q1 results.

The filing also said earlier-period figures were restated after giving effect to the Composite Scheme. The pre-scheme total income and profit after tax for the June 2025 quarter had been Rs 501.8 crore and Rs 17.8 crore, respectively.

Earnings And Business

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 0.18 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1.23 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 1.83 in Q4 FY26. Paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 17.4 crore.

The company's business falls within a single primary segment — sugar, including distillery. For FY26, it reported total income of Rs 1,164.4 crore and net profit of Rs 41.6 crore.

The company said it has no subsidiary, associate or joint venture and therefore reports standalone financial results.

The statutory auditors carried out a limited review and issued an unmodified conclusion on the quarterly results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.