DCM Shriram's Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹693.44 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue At ₹3,784.67 Crore

Mumbai: DCM Shriram Limited announced on Thursday that its consolidated net profit after tax rose to ₹693.44 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a substantial increase compared to ₹113.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹3,784.67 crore, up from ₹3,455.18 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹3,812.29 crore.

Exceptional Items Impact

The company's consolidated profit before tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹274.15 crore. This figure includes exceptional items, notably a gain of ₹11.74 crore from the sale of a 50% equity stake in Shriram Polytech Limited and a gain of ₹67.68 crore from the sale of surplus land at Mokila village.

Tax Adjustments

Tax adjustments related to earlier years included a current tax reversal of ₹98.05 crore and a deferred tax asset recognition of ₹376.25 crore. These adjustments followed a favourable judgement from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on 3 July 2026, relating to the claim under Section 80-IA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Segment Results

For the quarter, the Chemicals and Vinyl segment reported revenue of ₹1,391.84 crore, while Sugar and Ethanol contributed ₹1,031.62 crore. The Fenesta Building Systems segment posted revenue of ₹303.08 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (basic/diluted) after exceptional items stood at ₹44.42 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from ₹7.27 in the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.