Indraprastha Gas Profit Falls 44% To ₹237.9 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises 17%

IGL's Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit fell 44 percent YoY to Rs 237.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a 44 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 427.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 16.6 percent YoY to Rs 5,043 crore from Rs 4,327 crore.

Sequentially, profit declined 30 percent from Rs 338.8 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue increased 10.0 percent from Rs 4,585 crore.

Q1 FY27 Performance

IGL's consolidated total income increased 16.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,145 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,416 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose faster, climbing 24 percent to Rs 4,890 crore from Rs 3,943 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit before tax consequently fell 43 percent YoY to Rs 311.7 crore from Rs 547.8 crore. Tax expense stood at Rs 73.8 crore against Rs 120.0 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased 10.0 percent from Rs 4,585 crore, while total income rose 9.8 percent from Rs 4,685 crore.

Total expenses, however, increased 14 percent sequentially from Rs 4,304 crore.

Purchases of stock-in-trade of natural gas rose to Rs 3,811 crore from Rs 3,213 crore in Q4 FY26.

Other expenses declined to Rs 423.2 crore from Rs 469.4 crore. Profit before tax fell 30 percent sequentially from Rs 446.6 crore to Rs 311.7 crore.

Associates And Earnings

IGL reported a Rs 56.8 crore share of profit from associates in Q1 FY27, down from Rs 74.8 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 66.0 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company's associates include Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited and Central U.P. Gas Limited.

Its subsidiary, IGL Genesis Technologies Limited, reported a net loss after tax of Rs 5.09 crore during the quarter.

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Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 1.72 for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3.06 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 2.43 in Q4 FY26.

FY26 Reference

For FY26, IGL had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 17,846 crore and net profit of Rs 1,544 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 18,220 crore, while total expenses were Rs 16,536 crore. No full-year FY27 figures are reported in the Q1 FY27 filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.