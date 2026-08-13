₹0.75 Penny Stock Jumps 56% In One Month, Why Is GACM Technologies’ QIP Priced At A 33% Premium?

GACM Technologies has risen 56% in a month as its Rs 49.5-crore QIP. |

Mumbai: GACM Technologies Ltd shares have gained around 56 percent in one month, rising from nearly Rs 0.48 to Rs 0.75. The sharp rally has come alongside the launch of a Rs 49.50-crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

The company has fixed the QIP issue price at Rs 1 per share. This is about 33 percent above the stock’s market price of Rs 0.75 and 49 percent higher than the regulatory floor price of Rs 0.67.

Premium Pricing

According to GACM’s exchange filing dated August 13, the floor price was calculated under SEBI’s pricing rules. However, the company decided against offering a discount and fixed the issue price at Rs 1.

GACM said the price reflected its confidence in the company’s underlying value and future growth. However, investors should wait for the QIP allotment details to know which institutions participated.

Financial Improvement

GACM reported consolidated revenue of Rs 21.87 crore in FY26, up 60.1 percent from the previous year. Consolidated profit after tax more than doubled, rising 108.7 percent to Rs 8.60 crore.

Its operating margin improved to around 58.6 percent from 43.5 percent in FY25. The company also moved to an effectively zero-borrowing position, reducing pressure on its balance sheet.

Technology Expansion

The company has signed a Rs 15-crore agreement with Tesync Technology for jointly developing and supporting IT and IT-enabled services. These include SMS, voice, data applications and gateway services. The agreement remains valid until September 30, 2027.

GACM has also pursued a strategic stake in WEXL Edu, an AI-based education technology company. WEXL has disclosed confirmed orders worth more than Rs 30 crore, including government projects in Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

These are WEXL’s orders and cannot be treated as direct orders secured by GACM.

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Risks Remain

GACM earlier received approval to raise up to Rs 400 crore. The current QIP forms only a part of this capacity.

Despite stronger earnings and lower debt, the stock remains highly volatile. Future fundraising could dilute existing shareholding, while proposed opportunities may not always become confirmed business.

Investors should track the final QIP allotment, institutional shareholding and future financial results before taking any decision.

Note: A ₹1 QIP price against ₹0.75 represents a 33.3% premium—not 25%.