Gautam Adani overtakes Warren Buffett, becomes world's 5th richest

Mumbai: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has become the world's fifth-richest person overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett. According to Forbes estimates, the net worth of 59-year-old Adani surged to $123.7 billion, while Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $121.7 billion. Buffett is 91 years old. Adani's estimated $123.7 billion net worth makes him the richest person in India, $19 billion wealthier than the country's number 2, Mukesh Ambani, who is worth an estimated $104.7 billion, Forbes said in a report.

Adani surpassed Buffett as shares of the famed investor's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2% on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market. There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker. These are Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (worth an estimated $130.2 billion), French luxury goods king Bernard Arnault ($167.9 billion), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion), and Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk ($269.7 billion).

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:47 PM IST