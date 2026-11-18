Gateway Distriparks |

Mumbai: Gateway Distriparks Limited has secured an eight-year contract to operate and manage a common rail yard terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Nhava Sheva, Maharashtra, strengthening its presence in India's port logistics sector.

According to a regulatory filing dated November 18, the contract covers operations at a Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)-compliant terminal designed to handle container trains serving multiple port terminals.

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Eight-Year Contract Secured

The common rail yard terminal handles mixed container trains carrying shipments destined for different container terminals within JNPA. The facility features railway lines extending 1,500 metres, enabling it to accommodate long-haul container trains. The infrastructure supports container movement and rail connectivity within one of India's major maritime logistics hubs.

Gateway To Manage Rail Operations

Under the agreement, Gateway Distriparks will oversee train handling, placement and segregation of mixed container trains. Its responsibilities also include container stacking and transfers between terminals. These activities are essential for coordinating cargo movements and ensuring containers reach their designated port terminals.

Management Highlights Efficiency

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Gateway Distriparks, said the company would focus on maintaining smooth train movements and improving coordination across the rail network. The contract places Gateway in charge of several operational activities at the common rail yard.

Logistics Portfolio Expands

Gateway Distriparks already operates across container rail transportation, Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Container Freight Stations (CFS). The company also has an existing CFS operation at JNPA. The latest contract expands its services into common rail yard terminal management, complementing its established container logistics business.

What The Contract Means

The eight-year agreement provides Gateway Distriparks with an opportunity to strengthen its position in port-linked railway logistics.

However, the company has not disclosed the contract's financial value in the information provided. Its contribution to revenue and profitability will depend on operational volumes, contractual terms and execution efficiency.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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