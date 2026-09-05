PM Modi To Dedicate Three Sections Of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor At JNPA, Boosting India’s Freight Network | AI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation and flag off freight trains from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on September 8, 2026, marking a fresh push to expand India's dedicated rail freight network. The move is expected to strengthen the connection between the country's industrial centres and major ports, while easing pressure on the existing railway network.

WDFC Connects Uttar Pradesh To Maharashtra Through Five States

The WDFC, which runs for approximately 1,506 km from New Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to New JNPT in Maharashtra, passes through Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Along with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), it forms a dedicated freight network of approximately 2,843 km. The EDFC runs for around 1,337 km from New Sahnewal in Punjab to New Sonnagar in Bihar, connecting major industrial and manufacturing centres across northern India.

The two corridors are designed to provide faster, higher-capacity and more reliable freight movement. They allow double-stack container rakes to connect directly with important ports, improving the movement of goods between manufacturing hubs, logistics centres and export gateways. The Central Railway release said the corridors have helped reduce pressure on the existing rail network, creating additional capacity for passenger trains.

Eastern Corridor Links Northern Industrial Centres With Freight Network

The government has also announced a third Dedicated Freight Corridor in this year's Union Budget. The proposed corridor will start from Dankuni in West Bengal and connect to Gujarat through Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, the feasibility of linking the new corridor parallel to the Samruddhi Mahamarg is also being examined.

The expansion comes as freight transport becomes increasingly important to India's logistics and manufacturing ambitions. Dedicated freight routes separate goods trains from passenger services, allowing freight trains to operate with fewer conflicts on the existing network. The government has said the corridors will help improve logistics efficiency, strengthen supply chains and support economic growth.

The September 8 event at JNPA will therefore be more than a formal inauguration. It will underline the Centre's effort to build a larger, more integrated freight transport system, with Maharashtra playing a key role as a major industrial and port-linked state.

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