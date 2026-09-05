Maratha Reservation Protest Intensifies: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Refuses Water & Medical Treatment On Day 8 Of Hunger Strike

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil |

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday intensified his agitation on the eighth day of his indefinite hunger strike, refusing water, intravenous fluids and medical treatment as he pressed the Maharashtra government to fulfil the Maratha community's pending demands.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange said, “This time, the outcome will be different. I am telling you honestly, even now... I want to secure reservation for the Marathas. You should not attack the core of Marathas like this. You should give Marathas what is rightfully theirs.”

Jalna, Maharashtra: On the Maratha reservation agitation, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange says, "... This time, the outcome will be different. I am telling you honestly, even now... I want to secure reservation for the Marathas. You should not attack the core of Marathas like… pic.twitter.com/J8oCu1todd — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where a large number of supporters have gathered to back his agitation.

According to reports, Jarange has been demanding action on Maratha reservation and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Won't end fast until demands fulfilled

Jarange has maintained that he will not end his hunger strike until the government fulfils the community's demands.

“I would not end my fast until death, until the government fulfils all the demands. I have given time till September 11 and said that all the demands should be implemented during this period,” Jarange said.

Jalna, Maharashtra: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "I would not end his fast unto death until the government fulfilled all the demands. I have given the time till September 11 and said that all the demands should be implemented during this period. If the… pic.twitter.com/ePo7goQxNL — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

“If the government accepts all the demands, then the Maratha community will bring gulal to Mumbai. The date on which the Mumbai agitation will be held will be announced in the meeting to be held on September 12,” he added.

Jarange calls it ‘last movement’

Jarange further described the ongoing agitation as his “last movement”, saying that if all the demands were implemented, there would be no need for the community to launch another agitation.

According to reports, Jarange had earlier agreed to consume water and allowed doctors to administer intravenous fluids after BJP MLC Prasad Lad visited the protest site and assured him that the government would address the pending demands of the Maratha community.

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil breaks his hunger strike over the Maratha reservation issue by drinking water offered by BJP MLA Prasad Lad. pic.twitter.com/j7Iu6Od5R7 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

However, earlier in the day, Jarange hardened his stand and refused water, and medical treatment as his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth day.

The latest development has intensified attention on the Maratha reservation agitation, with supporters continuing to gather behind Jarange and demanding that the state government act on the community's demands at the earliest.