MP's Dhar Gets Major Rail Connectivity Boost As Teehi-Dhar Railway Line Receives Clearance For Train Operations | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited Teehi-Dhar railway line has received permission for train operations following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The development marks a major step towards improving rail connectivity in the Dhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Dhar-Mhow MP, Savitri Thakur, played an active role in advancing the project.

She regularly contacted senior railway officials, coordinated with the Railway Ministry and monitored the project's progress to expedite the necessary procedures.

Thakur has consistently worked to improve rail connectivity for residents, traders, students, workers and other passengers in the region.

The clearance for operations marks significant progress towards fulfilling this commitment.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their leadership, cooperation and guidance.

She said the Centre's focus on railway modernisation and infrastructure development was also benefiting the Dhar region.

The railway line is expected to support industrial growth, trade, employment and tourism in the district.

It will particularly improve connectivity for workers and businesses in major industrial areas such as Pithampur.

Thakur expressed confidence that expanding rail services would accelerate development and fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the people of the constituency.