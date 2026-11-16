Licence Raj Legacy Still Haunts Corporate Innovation In India, IIM Indore Study Finds 7.9% Decline In New Products | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Firms that operated longer under India's pre-liberalisation economic regime introduced fewer new products even after the country opened its markets in 1991, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Management Indore.

Published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Management, the study, titled “Historical Institutional Embeddedness and Innovation in India: The Moderating Role of Contemporary Industry Conditions,” was conducted by Prof Manish Popli. It examined how firms' exposure to the protected economy influenced their innovation following economic reforms.

Before 1991, Indian businesses operated under the Licence Raj, marked by extensive government controls, restricted competition and limited access to foreign technologies. Firms often prioritised securing government permissions and maintaining political connections rather than innovation.

Although the 1991 reforms brought greater competition, foreign investment and technological opportunities, practices developed under the earlier system continued to influence businesses.

Drawing on organisational imprinting theory, the study explains how historical environments leave lasting effects on firms' routines, capabilities and managerial thinking.

Using the Prowess database, Prof Popli analysed 6,216 publicly traded and privately held manufacturing firms between 1993 and 2005. The study covered 36,436 firm-year observations, excluding state-owned enterprises.

Innovation was measured through the number of new products introduced annually, while historical exposure was calculated based on the gap between 1991 and a firm's year of incorporation.

The findings established a negative relationship between prolonged exposure to the pre-liberalisation economy and subsequent innovation. A one-standard-deviation increase in historical embeddedness above its mean was associated with a 7.9% decline in product innovations.

The study also found that contemporary industry conditions influenced this relationship. Industry dynamism and complexity weakened the negative impact of historical exposure.

Frequent market changes encouraged firms to reconsider existing products and invest in research and development, while diverse competitors, customers, suppliers and technologies exposed them to new information and alternative approaches.

In contrast, industry munificence, characterised by abundant resources and favourable growth opportunities, strengthened the negative relationship. Continued business success could reduce the urgency to abandon established practices and experiment with new products.

Additional statistical checks, including alternative measures of historical exposure and comparisons between firms with similar observable characteristics, supported the findings.

The research highlights that economic liberalisation alone may not guarantee innovation. Firms must overcome organisational practices inherited from earlier economic systems to benefit from new market opportunities.

It underscores the need for business leaders to regularly assess established practices and invest in learning and capability development, as even strong growth can conceal dependence on outdated approaches.

For policymakers, the findings suggest that market reforms should be complemented by measures that strengthen firms' technological, managerial and innovation capabilities, particularly in economies transitioning from protected systems.

The study is limited to Indian manufacturing firms during 1993-2005 and uses new product introductions as its measure of innovation. It does not directly establish how historical exposure shaped managerial thinking or organisational routines.

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