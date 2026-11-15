Bhuvan Bam Reveals His MP Roots, Imagines Titu Mama Opening Food Stall In Indore Ahead Of Dhindora Season 2 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From growing up listening to Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi to creating the BB Ki Vines universe, Bhuvan opened up about his artistic journey, his father's connection with Biaora and Titu Mama's Indore-Bhopal identity. Sanjeeda Shaikh discusses breaking away from stereotypical roles.

Indore has a special place in the world of Titu Mama and even Bhuvan Bam has a personal connection with Madhya Pradesh. The actor and creator, who returns with Netflix's 'Dhindora' Season 2, revealed that his father was raised in Biaora, giving him a personal connection with the region.

He also described Titu Mama as an Indore-Bhopal-centric character, bringing a regional flavour to the much-loved BB Ki Vines universe.

During an interaction with Free Press, Bhuvan was asked to imagine Titu Mama setting up a food stall in Indore, a city known for its street-food culture. Playing along, he said, "Yes, actually, Titu Mama would definitely go through a financial crisis while starting a food stall."

Beyond the humour, Bhuvan also shared the musical influences that shaped his creative journey. "Since childhood, I knew I wanted to become an artist. I had little interest in studies. My father was in the airline industry and travelled a lot.

He would bring records of Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi with him. I used to write the antaras of their songs myself because of my interest in music even though no one in the family pursued music," he shared.

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda Shaikh spoke about the importance of moving beyond stereotypical female characters in entertainment.

Reflecting on her television background, she said, "Since I come from the television industry, where women's roles are often stereotypical, I think this role helped me explore a character more diversely.

I think being an actor is about being dynamic, and it challenges you to learn newer versions of yourself."

With an Rs 11 crore financial crisis driving its storyline, 'Dhindora' Season 2 brings back Bhuvan's signature multi-character performances while introducing fresh dynamics into the BB Ki Vines family universe.