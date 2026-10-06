JNPA Traffic Returns To Normal After Export Cargo Surge Causes Weekend Congestion At Terminal Gates | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Traffic movement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has returned to normal after a sharp surge in export cargo arrivals and bunching of container vessels led to temporary queues and slight delays at terminal gates over the weekend, the port authority said in a trade advisory issued on Tuesday.

Cargo For 15 Vessels Arrives

According to JNPA, export cargo for more than 15 vessels arrived at terminal gates around the same time on Friday and Saturday, resulting in concentrated movement of container trailers and temporary congestion.

JNPA and terminal operators, in coordination with Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and local traffic authorities, took additional measures to manage the surge. The port authority said congestion was resolved and traffic movement returned to normal from Sunday morning. As of Tuesday, there was no congestion at the terminal gates and traffic was moving smoothly, The surge was also reflected in vessel-side operations, with quay-side handling reaching 35,307 TEUs on October 4 and 32,972 TEUs on October 5. During the peak weekend operations, 16 to 17 container vessels were simultaneously berthed and handled across the terminals.

Thousands Of Trucks Handled

Terminal gate movements stood at 21,796 TEUs involving 18,391 trucks on October 2 and 20,684 TEUs involving 17,535 trucks on October 3. Following enhanced gate automation and additional deployment, movement stood at 19,294 TEUs involving 16,332 trucks on October 4 and 16,972 TEUs involving 15,045 trucks on October 5.

JNPA said the average truck turnaround time across the port had been brought down to 1.47 hours.

The port also reported a significant reduction in yard occupancy. Overall yard inventory, which stood at 120,173 TEUs, or 66.89 per cent occupancy, on October 2, fell to 94,519 TEUs, or 52.61 per cent, by October 6.

Coordination with CFS operators also helped expedite the evacuation of imported cargo, the spokesperson of JNPA said. Total import pendency at CFSs fell from 22,622 TEUs on October 4 to 15,770 TEUs by the morning of October 6, helping ease pressure on approach roads and maintain the movement of cargo.

JNPA said its operations and terminal gates were functioning normally, with 24/7 real-time monitoring in place to track traffic and cargo movement. The authority assured trade stakeholders and transporters that approach corridors and entry gates remained clear and free-flowing.

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