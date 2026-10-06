Mumbai: 36-Year-Old MP Man Arrested For Duping Over 9600 People Of ₹150 Cr Using APK Files |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 36-year-old man from Indore who allegedly developed and supplied several malicious APK files to cyber fraud gangs. The police alleged that the files were linked to fraud against 9,673 victims nationwide, which involved an estimated Rs 150 crore.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Avhdesh Gupta, The Times of India reported. According to police, Gupta developed around 2,805 malicious APK files that were allegedly sold to cyber fraud gangs.

🔸 Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Interstate Cyber Fraud Network A 36-year-old cybercriminal from Madhya Pradesh, who developed 2,805 malicious APKs, has been arrested. The apps were linked to fraud against 9,673 victims nationwide, involving an estimated ₹150 crore. ⚠️ Advisory: Never install APKs received via WhatsApp, SMS, email or unknown links. Use only official app stores. Report cyber fraud immediately: #Dial1930 🔸आंतरराज्यीय सायबर फसवणूक प्रकरणाचा मुंबई गुन्हे शाखेकडून पर्दाफाश मुंबई गुन्हे शाखेने मध्य प्रदेशातील ३६ वर्षीय आरोपीला अटक केली. आरोपीने विकसित केलेले २,८०५ बनावट ॲप्स देशभरातील ९,६७३ नागरिकांच्या सुमारे ₹१५० कोटींच्या सायबर फसवणुकीशी संबंधित असल्याचे तपासात निष्पन्न झाले. ⚠️ अनोळखी संदेश, ई-मेल किंवा दुव्यांद्वारे प्राप्त झालेले एपीके फाईल्स डाउनलोड करू नका. ॲप्स केवळ अधिकृत स्रोतांवरूनच डाउनलोड करा. सायबर फसवणूक झाल्यास तात्काळ १९३० वर संपर्क साधा. #MumbaiPolice4All #MumbaiCrimeBranch — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 6, 2026

Engineering Dropout Turned APK Developer

Gupta reportedly dropped out of engineering college during his second year.

He is said to have begun by developing gaming applications before learning how to create APK files. Later, he allegedly started supplying malicious applications to cyber fraud gangs. Police suspect he had been involved in the activity for around three years.

The Crime Branch's Property Cell alleged that Gupta took several precautions to conceal his identity and to minimise his digital footprint. Investigators, however, reportedly traced him by following the technical trail linked to one of the malicious APK files.

“During the analysis of the APK files developed by the accused, we found that fraudsters are believed to have cheated more than ₹150 crore and the amount is still being assessed. We have arrested him and are now looking for several fraudster gangs that purchased the APK files from him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: DCP, Mumbai Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roushan says, “There was a cyber fraud involving a senior citizen. He received a call informing him that a senior citizen card would be issued through the bank and that he would have to install an APK file for it. After installing the APK file, he was asked to enter his debit card and other information. The senior citizen trusted the caller and installed the APK file. He entered his debit card and personal information, following which Rs 5.62 lakh was deducted from his account. A case was registered at Byculla Police Station, and after the case was transferred to the Property Cell, the Property Cell began investigating it. According to the records available so far, a total of 9,673 victims have been identified, and there could be more. Of these victims, 1,074 complaints have been received, including 143 from Maharashtra and 36 from Mumbai... We have arrested the accused, and further investigation is being carried out by the Property Cell.” — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

Rs 5.62-Lakh Byculla Fraud Led Cops To Accused

The investigation stemmed from a cyber fraud complaint filed by a 72-year-old Byculla resident who was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.62 lakh on August 13.

According to police, a fraudster impersonated a senior manager of Bank of India named Dinesh Kumar and approached the elderly victim on the pretext of helping him obtain a Senior Citizen Card.

After gaining the victim's confidence, the fraudster allegedly sent him an APK file named “Senior Citizen Card Verification.apk” through WhatsApp.

The victim was allegedly entered his personal and debit card details after installing the application. Subsequently, Rs 5.62 lakh was siphoned from his account, police said.

Byculla Police has registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway.

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