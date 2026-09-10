Maharashtra CET Cell Warns Engineering Colleges Against Unauthorised Fees, Says Irregular Admissions Could Be Cancelled | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has warned engineering colleges across the state against collecting additional or unauthorised fees from students after receiving complaints from candidates, parents and public representatives about institutions allegedly demanding excessive charges.

Complaints Allege Colleges Charging Beyond Prescribed Norms

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the CET Cell said it had received representations alleging that several institutions were charging engineering students unreasonable fees outside the prescribed norms.

The Cell clarified that the Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) approves the fee applicable to an institution and colleges cannot collect amounts over and above the approved fee. It specifically stated that demanding additional fees, including payments sought in cash, is illegal and strictly prohibited.

Institutions Told To Display Official Fee Orders Publicly

All institutions have been directed to charge students only the exact fee approved by the regulatory authority. Colleges have also been asked to prominently display the official fee approval order on their notice boards as well as their websites to ensure transparency for students and parents.

The CET Cell warned of strict legal action against institutions found collecting unauthorised fees.

It further said that admissions made in violation of the prescribed rules at such institutions could be cancelled, putting colleges on notice against making irregular admissions or linking them to additional payments.

The warning comes during the 2026-27 admission season, with the CET Cell reiterating that institutions participating in the admission process are bound by the fee approved by the regulatory authority and cannot independently impose additional charges on engineering students.

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