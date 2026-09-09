Maharashtra Plans State-Level Incubation And Startup Policy To Turn Student Research Into Commercial Ventures | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra is working on a state-level policy for incubation centres and startups to help convert student innovations and research into commercial ventures and connect them with industries and markets, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday.

Universities’ Incubation Mechanisms Reviewed At Meeting

Patil chaired a review meeting where officials discussed existing and proposed incubation mechanisms through the University of Mumbai and Shivaji University, Kolhapur, along with measures to encourage student innovation, commercialise research and facilitate startup creation.

The minister said the policy would seek to strengthen coordination among universities, educational institutions, industries and entrepreneurs and give an industry-oriented direction to innovations emerging from students.

‘Student Ideas Should Become Startups And Industries’

“Students' ideas and research should not remain confined to the academic level. They should be transformed into businesses, startups and industries,” Patil said.

He stressed the need to provide students with mentoring, modern infrastructure, expert guidance, industry linkages and institutional support to take their ideas from research to commercialisation.

According to Patil, a strong incubation ecosystem at universities could help create new enterprises and employment opportunities while providing young innovators with platforms to develop and market their ideas.

The proposed framework will focus on building effective incubation systems in universities, encouraging entrepreneurship, generating employment and connecting startups with markets. Patil said the initiative would also support Maharashtra's objective of becoming one of the country's leading startup hubs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary B. Venugopal Reddy, Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Technical Education Dr Pramod Naik, University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, Shivaji University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajnish Kamat and other officials.

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