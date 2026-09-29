Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 28-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Man With Pistol, 14 Live Cartridges In Cotton Green

The Mumbai Crime Branch seized a country-made pistol, magazines and 14 live cartridges from an accused in Cotton Green | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly found carrying an illegally possessed pistol, an additional magazine and 14 live cartridges near the BPT Compound on Barrister Nath Pai Marg in Ghodapdev, Cotton Green, on Monday evening.

The accused has been identified as Nandlal Muneshwar Prajapati (28), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He was apprehended by a team of the Property Cell of the Crime Branch following a tip-off that a person would arrive in the Cotton Green area to sell a firearm.

Police Lay Trap In Cotton Green

According to the FIR, the operation was carried out under the supervision of senior police officials. Two independent panch witnesses were called before the team left for the spot. The police team and the witnesses also conducted mutual personal searches before proceeding to the location.

At around 6.45 pm on September 28, the team spotted a man matching the description provided by the informer walking from Cotton Green railway station. He was carrying a black backpack. After the informer confirmed his identity, the police intercepted him and introduced themselves and the panch witnesses.

Pistol And Ammunition Seized

During the search of the backpack, police allegedly recovered a country-made silver-coloured pistol marked “32 BORE BARETTA”, with a silver-coloured magazine and a brown grip, valued at approximately Rs 40,000. The accused allegedly failed to produce any valid licence for possessing the firearm.

A subsequent personal search allegedly led to the recovery of one additional empty magazine, 14 live cartridges marked “HPM 25 35”, an Aadhaar card, a Union Bank ATM card, an ST bus ticket from Panvel to Dadar dated September 28, Rs 350 in cash and a Poco mobile phone.

The 14 live cartridges were valued at approximately Rs 7,000, while the mobile phone was valued at around Rs 5,000, according to the police. The firearm, magazines and live ammunition were separately packed, sealed and seized in the presence of the panch witnesses. The accused's backpack, mobile phone, documents and cash were also seized as part of the investigation.

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Case Registered Under Arms Act

The police have registered a case at Kalachowki Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The case also invokes the Mumbai Police Commissioner's prohibitory order dated August 24, 2026.

Police said the accused was arrested and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the firearm and ammunition and his intended purpose for carrying them.

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