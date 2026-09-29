Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹61,390 Worth Of Pregabalin, Arrests Medical Store Owner, Pharmacist And Supplier

Police seized multiple brands of pregabalin capsules during a raid on a medical store in Asudgaon | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized pregabalin 300 mg capsules worth Rs 61,390 from Mahadev Medical Stores in Asudgaon for allegedly selling the capsules without prescriptions. The police have arrested the medical store owner, a registered pharmacist and the alleged supplier in connection with the case.

According to police, the capsules were allegedly being sold for non-medical use without doctors' prescriptions. Acting on a tip-off, the ANC sent a police personnel in plain clothes to the medical store as a decoy customer. The store operator allegedly sold him a packet containing 10 Gebatek-300 capsules for Rs 100 without asking for a prescription or issuing a receipt.

Decoy Operation Leads To Raid

"We received information that pregabalin capsules were being sold without prescriptions and allegedly being misused for intoxication. A decoy operation was conducted to verify the information, following which the medical store was raided and the stock was seized," a police officer said.

The raid was conducted at around 4.30 pm on September 25 under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade and in coordination with FDA Drug Inspector Rakesh Edlawar.

The medical store operator, Anil Shankarlal Prajapati, who is D-Pharma qualified, was detained and questioned. During the probe, police allegedly found that he was selling the capsules without prescriptions and that Vishal Mahipati Bhosale was supplying them.

Alleged Supplier Detained

Later that night, at around 9 pm, police detained Bhosale when he arrived with a stock of the capsules. According to police, Bhosale works as a salesman at a healthcare establishment in Kamothe and allegedly procured the medicines without bills from certain traders before supplying them to medical stores.

The seized stock comprises 15 strips of Gebatek-300, 197 strips/boxes of Pregablo-300 and 10 strips of Neurablen-300, collectively valued at Rs 61,390.

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Three Arrested

A case has been registered at Khandeshwar police station against Narayansingh Bhopal Singh, the medical store owner; Anil Shankarlal Prajapati, the registered pharmacist; and Vishal Mahipati Bhosale, the alleged supplier, under Sections 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 18(C) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. All three have been arrested.

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