 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Visits Mumbai's Famous Lalbaugcha Raja
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGanesh Chaturthi 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Visits Mumbai's Famous Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Visits Mumbai's Famous Lalbaugcha Raja

The central bank governor got down on the streets to enter one of the most revered and coveted of all pandals in Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja. This pandal, as the name suggests, is located in Lalbaug, in South Mumbai or Mumbai City District.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
RBI Governor At Lalbaug |

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, kicks off the Indian season of festivity in many ways. This year, the festival, which is usually a 10-day affair in many parts of the country, particularly in the state of Maharashtra and its capital city of Mumbai.

RBI Governor Visits Lalbaug

Many big names make their way into these famous Mumbai pandals during the festivity. One of big names to recently make their presence felt was Reserve Bank of India governor, Shaktikanta Das.

Read Also
Tata Motors Shares Drop Over 4%; Decline Continues After UBS 'Sell' Rating
article-image

The central bank governor got down on the streets to enter one of the most revered and coveted of all pandals in Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja. This pandal, as the name suggests, is located in Lalbaug, in South Mumbai or Mumbai City District. This pandal entered its 91st year by ushering into the recent celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

In video of his account at the famous pandal, Das can be seen being amongst the crowd and the queue, as a sea of devotees were around him. Das can also be seen talking to organisers.

He greets people presentover there. Das is later seen going past the crowd along with his security official. He is followed by his family members, who accompany him for the visit.

In 2023, the pandal received record donations of over Rs 5 crore. In this, Rs 80.7 lakh were derived through auctions from donations of 3.5 kg of gold and 64 kg of silver it received from devotees.

In 2023, the pandal received record donations of over Rs 5 crore. In this, Rs 80.7 lakh were derived through auctions from donations of 3.5 kg of gold and 64 kg of silver it received from devotees. |

Read Also
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Public Offer Opens With ₹1,110 Crore Issue Size; Know Everything About...
article-image

Lalbaug's Might

Eventually, Das can be seen moving closer to the idol and taking 'Darshan' from the deity. In addition, he is also seen being photographed with individuals and orangisers.

In recent past, many other big names have also visited the pandal, that is maintained by the Lalbaug Mitra Mandal. This particular pandal reportedly draws millions of devotees in 10 days. In addition, the group also generates a significant amount of revenue these days through donations made by devotees, both online and physically.

In 2023, the pandal received record donations of over Rs 5 crore. In this, Rs 80.7 lakh were derived through auctions from donations of 3.5 kg of gold and 64 kg of silver it received from devotees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over...

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over...

Northen Arc Capital Ltd. IPO: NBFC's ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 16

Northen Arc Capital Ltd. IPO: NBFC's ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 16

Garuda Aerospace Partners with Agrowing To Revolutionise Precision Agriculture In India

Garuda Aerospace Partners with Agrowing To Revolutionise Precision Agriculture In India

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Visits Mumbai's Famous Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Visits Mumbai's Famous Lalbaugcha Raja

Tata Motors Shares Drop Over 4%; Decline Continues After UBS 'Sell' Rating

Tata Motors Shares Drop Over 4%; Decline Continues After UBS 'Sell' Rating