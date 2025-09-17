 From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s The Real Story?
From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What's The Real Story?

By selling scrap and clearing old files, the Indian government earned over Rs 3,200 crore and freed huge space in offices. This effort is part of the Swachhata (Cleanliness) campaign started by PM Modi.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, a surprising number has come out. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the Indian government has earned over Rs 3,200 crore by selling old and useless scrap materials from various ministries and departments. This is part of a massive clean-up drive started during Modi’s rule.

Over Rs 3,296 Crore Earned from Scrap

In a post on social media, Jitendra Singh revealed that the government has collected Rs 3,296.71 crore just by selling scrap. In the process, it also cleared 696.27 lakh square feet of office space and removed over 137 lakh old office files. He called this number 'shocking but true.'

Swachh Bharat Became a Movement

From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What's The Real Story?

Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign from the Red Fort and it soon turned into a people’s movement. He called this campaign a rare success and said it's one of the finest examples of how a government reform turned into a social culture.

Cleanliness Drive Held Every October

The Swachhata Campaign is conducted every year from October 2 to October 31, in honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. Before that, from September 15 to 30, all departments prepare for it. The Department of Administrative Reforms acts as the nodal agency, and a special portal was launched to track progress. Jitendra Singh also shared pictures from the launch event on social media.

