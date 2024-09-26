From Roti, Kapda, Makaan To 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Harsh Goenka On Coldplay Ticket Frenzy And Urban India's Growing Divide |

As excitement and anticipation builds for Coldplay’s upcoming ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour in Mumbai, billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka’s recent social media post has sparked a larger conversation beyond music.

The British band will perform at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, with tickets selling out almost instantly.

Although, the business tycoon observation on the extreme demand for concert tickets points to a growing divide within India’s urban population.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Goenka wrote, "Urban Indians are clearly shifting from Roti, Kapda, Makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Coldplay’s January 2025 shows sold out swiftly, with resale prices hitting 5x the original."

"Diljit’s tickets, priced at Rs 7,000 saw massive sales, as did Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams’ concerts. Two Indias are emerging—one enjoying these luxuries, while the other struggles to meet basic needs," he added.

His post highlights about the growing trend of urban Indians prioritsing high-end experiences, like concerts, over traditional essentials like food, clothing, and housing.

Ticket Prices Soar as Fans Grapple for Seats

When Coldplay’s tickets went live on September 22, fans rushed to secure their spots for the much-anticipated concert. Prices started at Rs 2,500, but within minutes, the tickets sold out, crashing the BookMyShow platform under the sheer weight of demand.

Apart from that, the frenzy surrounding Coldplay’s Mumbai tour also saw the resale tickets value reaching up to Rs 12 lakh.

Netizens reaction

Responding to Goenka's post, an X user wrote, "Coldplay tickets are getting sold on the black market @ five times the original price as mentioned by you! So then perhaps there is a third India which believes in cut throat capitalism and believes in making money by tapping on desperate consumer wants and knows who has the extra disposable income to spare! This show is coming up again in the Gulf (Abu Dhabi) in January 2025 and looks like a cheaper option than 5X? Just a guess!"

Another user added, "I would like to be the third india, just keeping my head down and working and saving money, and not try to spend at Diljit, Coldplay or at iPhone 16. Instead would just love to relax at a coffee in the morning and read some book."