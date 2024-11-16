From NTPC To Lamosaic: Check Out The Upcoming IPOs And Listings Starting November 18

Image is used for representational purposes only | Canva

The upcoming week is set to be busy for the IPO market, with multiple public issues slated to open and close.

A Glance at the Upcoming IPOs (Week Starting November 18)

NTPC Green Energy Limited

One of the much-anticipated IPO next week is of NTPC Green Energy Limited. The public issue will open for subscription from November 19 and is set to close on November 22. Through the public issue, the company plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through a fresh issue of 92.59 crore shares.

The price band for this offering is set between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share.

A minimum lot size of 138 shares, amounting to Rs 14,904, is required for participation.

Key Dates

Allotment Finalisation - November 25

Tentative Listing - November 27 on BSE and NSE

Furthermore, the company has set aside shares worth Rs 1,000 crore for its existing shareholders, though no discount applies under this quota.

Eligible investors are those who held NTPC shares as of November 13, the date the Red Herring Prospectus was filed.

Lamosaic India Limited

The public issue of the company is set to open on November 21 and will close on November 26. Lamosaic India Limited plans to raise Rs 61.2 crore through a fresh issue of 30.6 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 200 per share.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 600 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 1,20,000.

This IPO expected to list on the NSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of November 29.

C2C Advanced Systems

A defence electronics solutions provider, C2C Advanced Systems will launch its book-building IPO on November 22, with an aim to raise Rs 99.07 crore. The shares are expected to be listed on November 29.

IPO Closures

Onyx Biotec Limited and Jinca Logistics Solutions Limited will close their subscription windows on November 18.

Upcoming Listings

Neelam Linens & Garments (India) Limited will be listed on November 18 on the NSE SME platform.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited and Onyx Biotec Limited will make their debuts on November 21 on NSE and BSE platforms.

Mangal Computesolutions Limited's listing, although set for November 20, may be postponed due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections.