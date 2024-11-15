Rosmerta Digital Services IPO: Biggest SME Issue Cancelled Amid Alleged Malpractice By Promotors

Due to unfavourable market conditions, Rosmerta Digital Services decided on November 14 to postpone its Rs 206 crore initial share sale. In light of the market's continued weakness, which saw it drop more than 10% from its record high of September 27, it became the first company to push IPO dates.

The IPO of Rosmerta Digital Services, which only included the new issuance of 1.4 crore equity shares, was intended to be the largest IPO in the SME sector. The offer's price range was between Rs 140 and Rs 147 per share.

November 18, 2024, was the planned opening date, and November 21, 2024, was the planned closing date.

In its newspaper ad, Rosmerta stated that 'the initial public offering (IPO), which was originally scheduled to open on November 18, has been postponed.'

Complaints against Rosemerta digital services

According to reports, The SEBI, Finance Ministry and other authorities had received various complaints against the promoters of Rosmerta Digital Services, alleging the promoters, namely Kartick Vivek Nagpal, Karan Vivek Nagpal and Rosmerta Technologies Ltd.

Trust Promoter representative Aarti Nagpal and other unknown persons of resorting to and indulging in fraudulent malpractices by deliberate concealment of crucial material facts and presenting distorted financial data while filing the DRHP of the company.

IPO will be scheduled at right time

Rosmerta, a company that offers digitally enabled services for car parts and accessories, will make the updated schedule public when it's ready.

IPO proceeds were to be used for the Haryana-based company's acquisition of office space in Mumbai, the establishment of warehouses, model workshops, and experience centres across India, the establishment of IT infrastructure, working capital needs, and inorganic growth through acquisitions.