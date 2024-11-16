‘Dukh, Dard, Pida 2.0’: How Netizens Reacted To The Coldplay Ticket Sale For Ahmedabad Concert | Representational Image

British rock legends Coldplay are set to make a grand return to India, as part of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour again with their fourth India concert, scheduled for January 25 and 26, 2025, at Ahmedabad’s sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ticket Sales Create a Frenzy

Tickets for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert went live at 12 pm on November 16 via BookMyShow, sparking a digital stampede.

By 12:34 pm, an overwhelming queue of over 6 lakh eager fans was recorded on the ticketing platform. The surge of ticket seekers led to widespread frustration, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment over the long wait times.

Humor on Social Media

The high demand and scarcity of tickets gave rise to a mix of discontent and humor among fans on social media.

One user humorously quipped, “Why is @bookmyshow forcing me to look at my JEE main rank again and again?”.

Another fan summed up the sentiment with a remark: “At this rate, Coldplay could add 100 shows in India and we probably still wouldn’t get tickets.”

Adding to the frustration were reports of tickets appearing on resale sites such as Viagogo at exorbitantly inflated prices. While many users lamented over their failed attempts to purchase tickets, some lucky fans shared their success stories.

when I am 1,48,19,123 in the queue but Coldplay's "due to phenomenal demand a second Ahmedabad show has been added" tweet hitspic.twitter.com/rNpVBKP9tG — Vedant (@monalisandro) November 13, 2024

Coldplay’s popularity in India is undeniable. This is not the first time fans have encountered such issues. Last month, ticket sales for the band’s three concerts in Mumbai saw queues peaking at 800,000, leaving many fans ticketless and disappointed.