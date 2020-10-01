FPJ Facts: Air India One to arrive in India from the US today — Know about it

Today, the wait for the much-awaited, Air India One, will be over. The custom-made B777 aircraft will arrive in India from the US later in the day, stated reports. Hearing this news, many Twitter users were excited and others were not so happy.

The plane was scheduled to be delivered by aircraft manufacturer Boeing to Air India in August but the delivery was delayed due to technical reasons. Some Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to express joy.