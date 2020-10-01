FPJ Facts: Air India One to arrive in India from the US today — Know about it

Today, the wait for the much-awaited, Air India One, will be over. The custom-made B777 aircraft will arrive in India from the US later in the day, stated reports. Hearing this news, many Twitter users were excited and others were not so happy.
The plane was scheduled to be delivered by aircraft manufacturer Boeing to Air India in August but the delivery was delayed due to technical reasons. Some Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to express joy.
Some Twitter users expressed their displeasure over having such a flight and also bragging about it.
Things you might want to know about Air India One:
Air India One will land at the Delhi airport from Texas at around 3 pm this afternoon.
Another custom-made B777 plane for the travel of VVIPs is likely to be received from Boeing during a later date.
B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).
This will be used by the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister to fly. At present, they are flying in B747 planes, which have the call sign Air India One. Now, B777 will replace it.
The plane has a full-fledged flying command centre with advanced communications.
Interior with big cabin, mini-medical centre, conference room, and seats for an entourage.
The plane will be operated by IAF and not by Air India pilots
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)