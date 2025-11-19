Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 19, 2025

File Image |

Nifty opened on a flattish note and drifted towards the 25880 zone in the initial hour. However, bulls soon stepped in and pushed the index towards the 26000 mark. Despite the upward attempt, Nifty was unable to sustain above 26000 and again witnessed profit booking in the final hour of the session. The index continues to remain stuck in a 300 point range between 25750 and 26050 over the last few sessions, reflecting a phase of consolidation. On the daily chart, it formed a bearish candle and ended the session with losses of around 100 points near 25910. Now it has to hold above 25800 zones for an up move towards 26000 then 26100 zones while supports can be seen at 25800 then 25700 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26500 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25500 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 26500 strike while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 25500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25400 to 26300 zones while an immediate range between 25700 to 26100 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and witnessed swings on both sides throughout the session. A clear tug of war between bulls and bears was visible as the index remained stuck in a range over the last few sessions. While the index faced profit booking near the 85000 zone, supports remained intact and buying continued to emerge from lower levels. On the daily chart, Sensex formed a bearish candle and closed the session with losses of over 250 points, indicating near-term pressure despite support-based buying at lower zones. Now it has to hold above 84300 zones for an up move towards 85000 then 85300 zones while on the downside supports are placed at 84300 then 84000 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note but drifted lower towards 58850 zones in the initial hour of the session. However gradual recovery was seen from lower levels to hit new life high of 59104 marks at latter part of the session. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now it has to hold above 58750 zones for an up move towards a new life high territory 59250 then 59500 zones while on the downside support has shifted higher to 58750 then 58500 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.48% at 25933 levels. Positive setup seen in GMR Airport, Hudco, Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, BSE, PG Electroplast, Axis Bank, AU Bank, Biocon and BHEL while weakness in INOX Wind, Kaynes Technology, SAIL, SBI Card, Fortis, Lodha, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Zinc and Piramal Pharma

STAR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Strides Pharma displays a classic cup and handle pattern formation, which is a well-recognized bullish continuation pattern. The price has broken out from the recent highs, confirming the pattern and suggesting higher probabilities of continuation to the upside. The stock is also trading comfortably above its key 40, 100, and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart, supported by positive super trend indicator and RSI divergence which reinforces the prevailing bullish momentum.

BUY STAR CMP 966.15 SL 935.00 TGT 995.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 19th Nov 2025

Azad Engineering:

Hindustan Unilever:

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has fixed 5th December 2025, as the record date for issuing shares of Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd (KWIL) under its ice-cream business spin-off. The NCLT-approved Scheme of Arrangement provides a 1:1 share entitlement for HUL shareholders. The demerger, sanctioned on 30th October 2025, aligns with Unilever’s global plan to separate its ice-cream business. The move aims to enhance strategic focus, capital efficiency, and long-term shareholder value, creating a standalone listed entity housing brands like Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum.

Tata Consultancy Services:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain for application development support and maintenance of its core business systems and cloud infrastructure platforms, over a period of 5 years. TCS will deploy a host of cloud and AI-enabled solutions to modernise NHS Supply Chain’s IT systems and enhance overall operational efficiency. This partnership brings together TCS’ global experience in large-scale transformation and NHS Supply Chain’s ambition to create a modern, adaptable organisation built around people, purpose, and performance.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure:

Oriental Foundry Pvt Ltd, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary has secured order worth Rs 3.67 crore for manufacturing and Supply of 4172 quantity of Knuckle for Upgraded High Tensile Centre Buffer Coupler for freight stock wagons against Eastern Railway’s ETender invited from Indian Railways. The time period for completion of the said order is by 17th November 2026. In terms of condition; 95% payment is against inspection certificate and receipt challan and 5% against receipt note are some.