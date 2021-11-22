Four ethanol plants among 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1,872.11 crore approved by Odisha govt

Four Ethanol plants among eight industrial projects worth INR 1,872.11 Crore approved by the SLSWCA committee of the Government of Odisha

The 105th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (IAS) approved 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1872.11 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 3,461 persons in the state.

The projects approved by the panel were from diverse sectors like Steel, Food Processing and Petroleum.

The committee has approved Jindal Coke Limited’s expansion proposal of its existing unit (Coke and Petroleum products Plant) at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex, Jajpur to double its production from 0.425 MTPA to 0.85 MTPA with an investment of INR 470 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 270 persons.

The SLSWCA gave a nod to Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited to set up a 0.108 MTPA Ferro Alloys plant (3x18 MVA) and a 50 MW CPP and Railway siding against an investment of INR 328.75 crore to be set up at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 330 persons.

Similarly, it gave nod to GV Mines Minerals & Metals Private Limited’s 9 KM Iron Ore Pipe Conveying System of capacity 3 MTPA from Roida-II mines to Bolani Railway Siding at Barbil, Dist - Keonjhar at an investment of INR 104.48 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 238 persons.

Among others, the panel has cleared 4 Ethanol plants and a mechanized hatchery including

● 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW Co generations Plant by Greentech Bioenergy LLP against an investment of INR 250 crore to be set up at Bheden block of Bargarh district, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 202 persons.

● 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 4.5 MW Co-generation Plant by Bio Agro Energy private limited against an investment of INR 228.55 crore to be set up at Binika in Sonepur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 337 persons.

● 90 KLPD grain-based Ethanol Plant and 4 MW co-generation power plant by Indian Potash Limited against an investment of INR 219 crore to be set up at Jaring of Junagarh block, Kalahandi Dist, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 238 persons.

● Grain-based distillery unit of capacity 200 KLPD for manufacturing of Ethanol along with 6.00 MW co-generation power plant by Energy Intro Private Limited against an investment of INR 205 crore to be set up in Jharsuguda, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 196 persons.

● A mechanized Hatchery unit with an annual capacity of 805.11 lakh units by Abis Exports (India) Private Limited against an investment of INR 66.33 crore to be set up at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 1,650 persons.

Apart from contributing green and alternate energy, these ethanol units will use locally sourced grains such as broken rice, maize and other starch-containing grains as basic raw materials, providing a substantial income to local farmers of the state.

Along with the heavy industries, the Government of Odisha is keen on employment-intensive sectors like food processing and textile to create massive employment in the state.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 06:09 PM IST