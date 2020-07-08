Former IndusInd MD Romesh Sobti, wife buy two sea-view flats in Mumbai - Here's how much it cost them

Former IndusInd MD Romesh Sobti and his wife bought two sea-view flats in Oberoi Realty's super-luxury project in Mumbai's posh locality, reported Economic Times.

Well, you will be surprised to know how much it cost them. It cost them a whopping Rs 76.30 crore.

The flat which is on the 39th and 40th floor of the Three Sixty West project on Dr Annie Besant Road is a four-bedroom flat. The usable carpet area is 5,235 sq ft and the combined area of both the flats is 12,250 sq ft.

The banker and his wife are the joint owners of the two flats. Each flat cost them Rs 38.15 crore and paid a total stamp duty of Rs 4.60 crore.

The two flats are in a 65-storey tower.

It was reported that the deals were registered on June 24.