Former IndusInd MD Romesh Sobti, wife buy two sea-view flats in Mumbai - Here's how much it cost them

Former IndusInd MD Romesh Sobti and his wife bought two sea-view flats in Oberoi Realty's super-luxury project in Mumbai's posh locality, reported Economic Times.
Well, you will be surprised to know how much it cost them. It cost them a whopping Rs 76.30 crore.
The flat which is on the 39th and 40th floor of the Three Sixty West project on Dr Annie Besant Road is a four-bedroom flat. The usable carpet area is 5,235 sq ft and the combined area of both the flats is 12,250 sq ft.
The banker and his wife are the joint owners of the two flats. Each flat cost them Rs 38.15 crore and paid a total stamp duty of Rs 4.60 crore.
The two flats are in a 65-storey tower.
It was reported that the deals were registered on June 24.
Well, we talk about luxury and this is one great example as even amid the pandemic, the veteran banker managed to buy two flats.
Now, the project is nearly ready for possession as the builder has applied for an occupation certificate from the authorities.
Buyers have also taken possession of their flats to commence the interior work.
Real estate and construction were two industries that got badly mauled by COVID-19. They were in a bad shape before the pandemic. But they were left off worse post the coronavirus epidemic.
There were even largely ignored by the Rs-20-lakh crore economic package. While some measures were announced, the industry feels that it is not enough to revive an industry that was bleeding for many years already. According to a KPMG report, due to COVID-19, the real estate sector in India is projected to lose about Rs 1 trillion by the end of the financial year.
