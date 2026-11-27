Foreign investors poured a record Rs 1.29 lakh crore into Indian equities in November. |

New Delhi: Foreign investors bought Indian equities for 16 straight sessions, taking November inflows to a record Rs 1.29 lakh crore. Yet domestic savings remain the market’s main source of stability, according to a report by PL Capital.

The November tally was nearly double the previous monthly record set in November 2020, while the buying streak was the longest since 2023. The inflows helped lift the rupee to an eight-month high, the report said.

Domestic Savings Hold Firm

Foreign ownership of Indian equities remained near a 21-year low of 14.7 percent, despite the rebound in buying. Meanwhile, monthly contributions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) stayed above Rs 32,000 crore for a third straight month.

Sandeep Neema, chief investment officer for equities at PLAMC, said domestic funds selling shares to overseas buyers reflected a healthier two-way market. Foreign flows can drive short-term moves, he said, while steady domestic savings provide a more durable base.

Banks Lead The Rally

Overseas investors typically return first to large, liquid stocks, Neema said. That helped the banking index climb more than 14 percent in November and reach a record high.

The Nifty rose about 12 percent in November and was within roughly 2 percent of its all-time high after rebounding about 17 percent from its October low. Nifty 50 companies posted 27 percent profit growth in the September quarter, the fastest in 17 quarters.

Valuations And Global Flows

The Nifty traded at about 17 times forward earnings, below its long-term average of around 21 times. Small caps still commanded a premium on some measures, making stock selection important even if the rally broadens, the report said.

The shift in flows coincided with a sharp sell-off in AI-linked shares, with some major names down 30 percent or more from their peaks. By mid-November, India had attracted about USD 10 billion in overseas inflows, while South Korea recorded USD 9.3 billion in outflows and Taiwan saw nearly USD 21 billion leave.

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