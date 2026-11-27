Sensex fell 706 points and Nifty slipped below 25,700 as Brent crossed USD 97 a barrel. |

Mumbai: Indian equities fell sharply on Friday, 27 November, as Brent crude climbed above USD 97 a barrel and investors booked profits after a recent rally. Selling in IT stocks and a weaker rupee added to the pressure.

At 11:48 am IST, the Sensex was down 705.77 points, or 0.84 percent, at 83,622.82. The Nifty 50 fell 190.75 points, or 0.74 percent, to 25,693.75. Both indices had fallen further earlier in the session, with the Sensex touching 83,547.09 and the Nifty dropping to 25,666.75.

Brent Crude Tops USD 97

Brent crude rose above USD 97 a barrel, taking its weekly gain to about 4.2 percent. Reports of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on Saudi energy infrastructure raised fears of supply disruptions. Higher crude prices can raise India’s oil import bill, adding pressure on the rupee.

Investors Book Profits

The Sensex and Nifty had risen in the previous two sessions and were up about 0.2 percent for the week before Friday’s decline. The market had gained nearly 15 percent over the preceding four weeks, giving investors room to lock in gains as oil prices climbed.

IT Shares Lead The Decline

The Nifty IT index fell about 1.5 percent after gaining nearly 8 percent over the previous four sessions. Investors booked profits in technology stocks, and the sector’s decline added to the pressure on both benchmark indices.

Rupee Weakens Against The Dollar

The rupee slipped 24 paise to 92.62 against the US dollar in early trade. It opened at 92.44 in the interbank foreign exchange market before weakening as crude prices rose and domestic equities came under pressure.

Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said it was examining the Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal. The SEBI chairperson said the regulator takes minority shareholders’ rights seriously and stressed the importance of investor protection. The remarks put the deal in focus as investors tracked the broader market decline.

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