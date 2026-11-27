Foreign Investors Fuel India's Market Comeback |

Mumbai: Indian financial markets have entered a risk-on phase, with equities, the rupee and government bonds witnessing a strong recovery in recent weeks, supported by renewed foreign capital inflows and improving investor sentiment, according to an HSBC report released on Friday.

Indian equities, which underperformed broader emerging markets for much of 2026, staged a sharp comeback in November.

Foreign Inflows Drive Recovery

HSBC attributed the market recovery to easing crude oil prices, renewed foreign investor participation and a global shift away from artificial intelligence-linked investments. The brokerage highlighted that while domestic institutional investments provide stability during market downturns, foreign capital inflows remain crucial for driving sustained market gains.

The recovery initially emerged in the currency market around mid-October, with the strengthening rupee improving investor confidence across asset classes.

Indian Equities Offer Upside Potential

Despite the recent rally, HSBC believes Indian equities have further upside potential, supported by attractive valuations and resilient corporate earnings. The brokerage's proprietary multi-asset valuation model indicates that Indian stocks remain undervalued compared with their estimated returns.

Meanwhile, government bonds and the Indian rupee appear broadly fairly valued. Stronger economic growth expectations could provide additional momentum to domestic equities.

Export Growth Strengthens Outlook

India's robust export performance has emerged as another positive indicator for the country's economic outlook. According to HSBC, merchandise exports expanded 25% year-on-year in the previous quarter, benefiting from a competitive currency, trade agreements and diversification into newer international markets.

Sustained export growth could also attract higher foreign direct investment (FDI), strengthen India's long-term economic prospects and enhance the appeal of domestic financial assets.

HSBC Remains Bullish On India

HSBC's equity strategists maintain an overweight position on Indian stocks, citing resilient corporate profitability and increasingly reasonable valuations. The brokerage has also lowered its dollar-rupee exchange rate forecasts for the end of 2026 and 2027, reflecting greater confidence in the Indian currency.

However, geopolitical uncertainties and volatility in global energy prices remain potential risks that could influence the sustainability of the market recovery.

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