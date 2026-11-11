HSBC Elevates Neha Ghai To Director Of Global Private Bank, Marks New Milestone In 19-Year Career

HSBC elevates Neha Ghai to Director, Global Private Bank. |

Mumbai: HSBC Private Bank has elevated Neha Ghai to the position of Director, Global Private Bank, marking another milestone in her professional journey spanning more than 19 years with the banking group.

The appointment follows her extensive experience across wealth management, international banking and client relationship management within HSBC's global operations.

Leadership Journey

Ghai joined HSBC in 2007 as Premier Wealth Relationship Manager, handling the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) portfolio.

Over the years, she has held several senior positions within the organisation, gaining experience across wealth management, international client services and banking operations.

Her long association with HSBC reflects her progression through various leadership responsibilities within the group's wealth and personal banking businesses.

Previous Responsibilities

Before assuming her latest position, Ghai served as Head of International Hub at HSBC International Wealth and Personal Banking for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In that role, she was associated with the bank's international wealth management operations, serving a market with significant cross-border banking requirements.

Her experience across international markets and wealth management is expected to support her responsibilities in the Global Private Bank division.

Earlier Career

Before joining HSBC, Ghai worked with Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Dawnay Day AV Securities, gaining experience in financial services and investment-related businesses.

Her professional background spans private banking, wealth management and international financial services.

The elevation represents another step in her career at HSBC, where she has spent nearly two decades building experience across different banking functions and geographical markets.

Her new role places her within HSBC's global private banking business, which serves high-net-worth clients.

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