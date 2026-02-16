 FM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors In Oslo
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors In Oslo

FM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors In Oslo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins a two-day visit to Oslo to bolster India-Norway economic relations. She will call on Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre, hold bilateral talks with Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and Trade & Industry Minister Cecilie Myrseth, interact with start-ups at Oslo Science Park, and participate in a roundtable with Norwegian CEOs and investors.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was set to meet Jonas Ghar Store, Prime Minister of Norway, and hold bilateral meetings with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg along with Minister for Trade and Industry, Cecilie Myrseth, it was announced on Monday. She will also hold a roundtable discussion with Norwegian CEO and investors and engage with the diaspora at a community event, according to a Finance Ministry post on X.

“During her two-day visit in Oslo, the Union Finance Minister will call on Jonas Ghar Store, the Prime Minister of Norway; hold bilateral meetings with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and Minister for Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth, besides engagements at the Oslo Science Park where she will interact with start-ups,” the ministry informed. Earlier, FM Sitharaman met top leaders and industrialists during her visit to Germany and discussed bilateral trade relations in the backdrop of the EU-India FTA deal.

Read Also
India-EU FTA: 'Mother Of All Deals' Opens Premium Markets But Demands Quality, Sustainability Shift
article-image

She met Keith Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals, in Munich. Svendsen spoke about the positive and long-standing relationship of Maersk with India and mentioned key investments and partnerships with India across its maritime ecosystem. He also conveyed the intention to continue expanding this association across India, said the ministry. Svendsen also appreciated India reform initiatives over the years, especially, deregulation and ease of doing business, and also mentioned about the key announcements made during the recent Budget including the one related to container manufacturing.

The two also discussed the advantages of the recently concluded India EU-FTA, with regard to opening up Indian and European markets and potential benefits for businesses on both sides in the future. Finance Minister met Lars Klingbeil, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance, Germany and discussed the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in India in January this year that strengthened bilateral relations, particularly in defence, trade, and technology.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan's Weapon Licence Set To Be Revoked Following Andheri Firing Incident
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan's Weapon Licence Set To Be Revoked Following Andheri Firing Incident
'The First Step Begins With A Reform Of Our Education': CEA Anantha Nageswaran Calls For Urgent Action On AI At India Summit
'The First Step Begins With A Reform Of Our Education': CEA Anantha Nageswaran Calls For Urgent Action On AI At India Summit
Mumbai Cricket's Unsung Hero: The Legacy Of Coach Raju Pathak
Mumbai Cricket's Unsung Hero: The Legacy Of Coach Raju Pathak

Klingbeil, in the meeting with Sitharaman, called the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) a big step for trade and investments in India, and especially focused on the bilateral development cooperation and also the Metro rail expansion in India, according to the X post by Finance Ministry. She apprised Klingbeil about the success of India's Digital Payment systems and willingness to share the best practices on India's digital stack with Germany. Sitharaman also met Brigitte Haas, Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, and Alois Philipp Maria, Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, in Munich.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
FM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors...
FM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors...
India-UK FTA Set For April Rollout, Will It Double Trade By 2030?
India-UK FTA Set For April Rollout, Will It Double Trade By 2030?