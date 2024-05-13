Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping Site

Flipkart, one of the most trusted online shopping sites, launched its Big Bachat Days Sale on May 12, 2024. The sale offers a wide variety of items including fashion, clothing, home accessories like Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Smartphones, Smartwatches, Laptops, TVs, Fans, Kitchen Essentials, Furniture, Mattresses, Bluetooth Headphones and more.

About Big Bachat Days Sale

Filpkart's Big Bachat Days Sale started on May 12, 2024 and will end on May 17, 2024. The sale features a discount on Air conditioners starting from Rs 27 990 with a discount of 45 percent; this offer is available for three stars AC. You can easily get three-star AC that are available under Rs 35,000 on the shopping site.

The sale also offers a 40 per cent discount on a five-star Air conditioner, starting from Rs 31,000. Customers can also use Bluetooth neckbands and earbuds, starting from just Rs 699.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

If you want to buy your favorite smartphones on Flipkart's Big Saving Deals, you can still buy them on this sale. The e-commerce site discounts Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Vivo T3X 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, Redmi Edge 40 Neo, and many more.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

Discounts on Fashion Accessories

This summer, buy your favourite fashion items and grab them without spending more money. Flipkart offers sneakers at 60 per cent off, watches at discounts of up to 80 per cent and ladies' sandals starting from just Rs 399. Men wear sweatshirts, jackets and sweaters, which are available for a minimum discount of 60 per cent, which is somewhat similar to women's fashion clothing, which is accessible with a discount of 65 per cent.