 Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFlipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping Site

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping Site

Flipkart has launched an exclusive sale on Sunday, the Big Bachat Days Sale, which is already live and offers a limited-time opportunity to save big.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Flipkart, one of the most trusted online shopping sites, launched its Big Bachat Days Sale on May 12, 2024. The sale offers a wide variety of items including fashion, clothing, home accessories like Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Smartphones, Smartwatches, Laptops, TVs, Fans, Kitchen Essentials, Furniture, Mattresses, Bluetooth Headphones and more. 

Read Also
Amazon Great Summer Sale Live: Everything About Offers & Deals On Smart Phones
article-image

About Big Bachat Days Sale 

Filpkart's Big Bachat Days Sale started on May 12, 2024 and will end on May 17, 2024. The sale features a discount on Air conditioners starting from Rs 27 990 with a discount of 45 percent; this offer is available for three stars AC. You can easily get three-star AC that are available under Rs 35,000 on the shopping site.

The sale also offers a 40 per cent discount on a five-star Air conditioner, starting from Rs 31,000. Customers can also use Bluetooth neckbands and earbuds, starting from just Rs 699.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

If you want to buy your favorite smartphones on Flipkart's Big Saving Deals, you can still buy them on this sale. The e-commerce site discounts Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Vivo T3X 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, Redmi Edge 40 Neo, and many more. 

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

Read Also
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Know All About Top Deals, Offers & Much More
article-image

Discounts on Fashion Accessories 

This summer, buy your favourite fashion items and grab them without spending more money. Flipkart offers sneakers at 60 per cent off, watches at discounts of up to 80 per cent and ladies' sandals starting from just Rs 399. Men wear sweatshirts, jackets and sweaters, which are available for a minimum discount of 60 per cent, which is somewhat similar to women's fashion clothing, which is accessible with a discount of 65 per cent. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Korea's ₩10 trillion Push For In-House Semiconductor Business After US Restriction On China...

South Korea's ₩10 trillion Push For In-House Semiconductor Business After US Restriction On China...

Paytm Focuses On UPI Lite Wallet For Low-Value Daily Payments

Paytm Focuses On UPI Lite Wallet For Low-Value Daily Payments

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping...

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping...

Skyrocketing Demand: Luxury Housing Claims 21% Share; Check Out India's Top 7 Cities In High-End...

Skyrocketing Demand: Luxury Housing Claims 21% Share; Check Out India's Top 7 Cities In High-End...

Budget Battle At 5G Speed: Xiaomi Redmi 13C

Budget Battle At 5G Speed: Xiaomi Redmi 13C