Kalyan Krishnamurthy |

Mumbai: Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that Kalyan Krishnamurthy is concluding his tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ending an association of more than 11 years with the company. The development marks a significant leadership transition for one of India's largest online retail platforms.

Flipkart will announce Krishnamurthy's successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, currently Chief Product and Technology Officer, will lead the organisation alongside the Flipkart board during the interim period.

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Fivefold Business Growth

Under Krishnamurthy's leadership, Flipkart recorded more than fivefold business growth, strengthening its presence in India's increasingly competitive e-commerce market. The company expanded its geographical footprint, introduced technology-driven innovations and strengthened its digital commerce infrastructure to cater to millions of consumers and sellers.

Flipkart's flagship shopping event, The Big Billion Days, also emerged as a major attraction during India's festive shopping season, helping accelerate online retail adoption across the country. The company further expanded business opportunities for entrepreneurs and sellers while strengthening its corporate governance framework.

Walmart Acknowledges Contribution

Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International, acknowledged Krishnamurthy's contribution to strengthening both Flipkart and Walmart. Nicholas highlighted his leadership, governance standards and role in shaping the company's growth journey, while expressing confidence in Flipkart's future business potential in India.

The leadership change comes as India's digital retail ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by technological innovation, changing consumer preferences and growing competition among online shopping platforms.

Leadership Transition

Reflecting on his tenure, Krishnamurthy expressed pride in building a business anchored in ethics, integrity and strong corporate governance. He also acknowledged the contributions of employees, sellers and business partners in transforming the shopping experience for millions of Indians.

With Flipkart preparing to appoint its next CEO, the focus will now shift towards leadership continuity, technological innovation and its long-term expansion strategy.

The incoming leadership will inherit an established digital commerce ecosystem, an extensive seller network and a prominent position in India's online retail market, providing a strong foundation for the company's next phase of growth.

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