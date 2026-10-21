Flipkart To Enter Food Delivery Market, New 'Eat-In By Minutes' Service Set To Challenge Zomato & Swiggy

Flipkart plans to launch 'Eat-In by Minutes' food delivery service. |

New Delhi: After establishing itself as a major player in online shopping and quick commerce, Flipkart is reportedly preparing to enter India's competitive food delivery market.

The Walmart-backed e-commerce giant is planning to introduce a new service called 'Eat-In by Minutes', potentially challenging established players Zomato and Swiggy.

Flipkart Plans Food Delivery Service

According to media reports, Flipkart is developing a food delivery platform that will allow customers to order meals directly through its existing shopping application.

The proposed service, reportedly named 'Eat-In by Minutes', is expected to operate as a separate section within the Flipkart app, eliminating the need for customers to download another application.

The move could help Flipkart expand its presence beyond e-commerce and quick commerce while attracting customers looking for convenient food ordering options.

Testing Underway In Bengaluru

Flipkart has reportedly started testing the service internally at its Bengaluru office.

Initially, the trial involved a few hundred employees. However, the testing programme has now reportedly expanded to approximately 8,000 employees, indicating preparations for a wider rollout.

According to reports, the company could introduce the service to the general public by the end of October 2026.

However, an official launch date has not yet been confirmed.

Expansion Planned Across Multiple Cities

Flipkart is reportedly planning to expand its food delivery operations to five or six Indian cities by the end of 2026.

The service is expected to appear as a dedicated tab within the Flipkart application, alongside its existing shopping, travel and quick commerce offerings.

Competition With Zomato And Swiggy

Flipkart's potential entry could intensify competition in India's food delivery industry, currently dominated by Zomato and Swiggy.

By integrating food ordering into its existing platform, Flipkart could leverage its customer base and digital infrastructure to compete with established delivery companies.

However, details regarding delivery charges, restaurant partnerships and promotional offers remain unclear.

The proposed launch represents another step in Flipkart's efforts to diversify its services and strengthen customer engagement.