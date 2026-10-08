In A Sea Of Sale Ads, Flipkart × Philips Put Theirs In The Actual Sea

An underwater billboard at Gorai gives Flipkart and Philips’ Big Billion Days campaign an unusual visual twist | File Photo

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Sale season advertising is easy to miss. From giant outdoor displays to offers filling social feeds, almost every brand is looking for a few extra seconds of attention. Flipkart and Philips, however, have taken that competition rather literally by moving their Big Billion Days communication into the water.

At Gorai, the brands placed an underwater billboard carrying the “Soooooo Good Deals” message, creating an unusual sight far removed from where shoppers would typically expect to encounter a sale advertisement. They created a unique reveal mechanism with the low tide receding the water.

The installation and its reveal soon became a subject worth capturing in its own right. A photographer who came across the activation headed to the location to photograph it, with the resulting frames making the billboard appear almost suspended beneath the water.

That curiosity works particularly well during a period when audiences are surrounded by sale communication. Rather than adding another message to an already crowded streetscape, Flipkart and Philips have used an unexpected environment to make the same communication feel noticeably different.

The photographer’s interpretation has also helped shift the focus from simply seeing the billboard to seeing it from a perspective most people would not encounter themselves.

It is a fitting visual for an attention economy where brands are constantly looking for new places to show up. This Big Billion Days, Flipkart and Philips did not try to find more space above ground. They looked below it.