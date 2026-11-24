Indian Entrepreneur Cycles, Runs In Saree At Dubai Fitness Events, Celebrates UAE & Kerala Pride - WATCH |

An Indian entrepreneur has turned heads on social media after taking part in two major fitness events in Dubai, sporting a traditional saree and jewellery while cycling and running through the city. Her participation stood out not just for her unusual choice of attire but also for the message of cultural pride and gratitude she conveyed through the videos.

Kanchana Nair, Managing Director of Sabah Al Arab Real Estate LLC, participated in Dubai Ride 2026 and the Dubai Run, choosing to swap conventional sportswear for traditional Indian attire. Her videos from both events have been gaining attention online, with users applauding her confidence and unique way of celebrating her roots.

Kanchana Nair Cycles On Sheikh Zayed Road In Saree

In one of her videos, Nair is seen cycling along Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road during Dubai Ride 2026, dressed in a saree. The experience was particularly memorable for her, as the road is usually associated with fast-moving traffic rather than cyclists.

Marking Kerala Piravi, celebrated on November 1, she said riding along the highway in traditional attire made the occasion even more special.

“Kerala Piravi in a Saree, Dubai Ride with Pride!" she wrote, describing the ride as an unforgettable experience. She added, “Draped in a saree to celebrate Kerala Piravi on November 1st, I rode with pride, power, and the spirit of a Malayali woman."

Runs In Traditional Attire To Honour UAE

Nair also took part in the Dubai Run, once again wearing a saree and traditional jewellery. However, this time, her participation was dedicated to the UAE, a country she considers her second home, as it approaches its 55th National Day.

Expressing her affection and gratitude towards the country, she said, “UAE — My Second Home, My Pride! I ran with pride, carrying love and gratitude in my heart for the nation that has given me so much."

She described the run as a tribute to the opportunities, experiences and memories she has gained while living in the UAE, adding that although her roots remain in India, the country holds a special place in her heart.

Social Media Praises Her Unique Sporting Spirit

Nair's choice to participate in fitness events wearing a saree has sparked admiration among social media users, with many praising her elegance and determination. Her videos have also highlighted how cultural identity can be celebrated in unconventional ways, even at large sporting events.

One user commented, “Beautiful and Elegant video Kanchana madam," while another wrote, “Cycling with Saree that’s amazing."

Her participation has turned an ordinary fitness outing into a celebration of Indian heritage, personal pride and her connection with the UAE.

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