Flipkart Faces Two Senior Leadership Exits As Ecommerce Giant Focuses On Profitability Ahead Of IPO

Walmart-backed ecommerce company Flipkart is set to undergo another round of senior leadership changes, with two executives leaving their positions as the company focuses on profitability and expands into new businesses.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Gunjan Bhartia, senior vice president of business finance, and Amer Hussain, vice president of supply chain for Grocery and Minutes, are preparing to leave Flipkart, according to people familiar with the development.

Bhartia joined the company in December last year and was responsible for business finance at eKart across multiple verticals. Before Flipkart, he held senior finance positions at GE and Coupang.

Hussain joined Flipkart in January and led supply-chain operations for its Grocery and Minutes businesses. He brought more than two decades of experience from companies including Coca-Cola, Jubilant FoodWorks and Reliance Consumer Products.

The departures add to a series of senior-level changes across the Flipkart group. Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha recently moved to Swiggy to head Instamart, while Flipkart veteran Ankit Jain joined the quick-commerce company. Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman has also stepped down.

IPO Plans Remain Uncertain Amid Expansion

The leadership changes come after Flipkart delayed plans for an initial public offering as it shifted greater attention towards improving profitability. Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in July that the company had not set a firm timeline for its stock-market debut.

At the same time, Flipkart continues to invest aggressively in emerging segments. Its quick-commerce arm, Minutes, has surpassed 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres and aims to increase that number to 1,500 as competition with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart intensifies.

Flipkart is also preparing to enter food delivery through a proposed pilot on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), putting it in direct competition with established players such as Swiggy and Zomato.

The company had asked around 300 employees to leave in March as part of its annual performance review.