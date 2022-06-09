﻿Fintech for creators MoneyyApp raises angel funding from GSF Accelerator, others

The Chandigarh/Bengaluru-based was founded in December 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Fayyaz Hussain, Mohit Goyal, and Aaditya Goyal. /Representative image |

MoneyyApp, a fintech app that helps creators to manage their business by providing fintech tools, has raised an angel round from a clutch of marquee investors led by GSF Accelerator.

Other investors who participated in the round included IndiaMart’s founder Dinesh Agarwal, Nazara Technologies’ founder Nitesh Mittersain, Amit Singhal of Fluid Ventures, Sumesh Menon of U2opia Mobiles, Pras Hanuma many other, it said in a press statement.

The creators can use MoneyyApp and function as a proper Business entity with Financial tools provided by the platform.

The startup has built an automatic reward generation mechanism for observing atomic habits independent of the other platform used for distribution.

Creators are awarded transparently with OpenSource Web3.0 APIs.

The Chandigarh/Bengaluru-based founded in December 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Fayyaz Hussain, Mohit Goyal, and Aaditya Goyal, helps Indian content creators improve their monetisation by providing tools to enhance their gusiness by instilling essential atomic habits of running a business, ensurest, and helps in removing disparity in income that existsamong creators in similar genre, category and verticals.

MoneyyApp would use the funding to expand its operations,work on product development and create awareness around the app. The startup’s target audience is the millions of creators making content on various social media platforms but majorly from Youtube.

On the fundraising, MoneyyApp’s co-founder and CEO, Fayyaz Hussain, said, ”Our mission is to provide the best service to the creator and motivate underrated and growing creators. The funding from the GSF accelerator would help us provide the much-needed mentoring and ability to work on product development.

On the investment, Rajesh Sahwney, Founder of GSF Accelerator, said, ”MoneyyApp is building a new age Fintech platform: a bridge for creator economy to move from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. Web 2.5 is here.”

Gaurav Kapur, Celebrity Investor and a Creator himself, added, “As a creator across mediums, I am acutely aware of the concerns of creators. MoneyyApp has set out to solve all creator issues, and pave the path for creators to do what they do best, create. As an investor I’m excited to be on board with this dynamic team which will act as a springboard to success for me and my tribe.”

MoneyyApp’s Co-Founder and CTO Aaditya Goyal, said Aaditya Goyal, “MoneyyApp was built to add genuine value to the creators' environment. It provides a web 3.0 platform and a $MYY coin, a self-rewarding, dynamic Create-to-Earn token. We provide solutions to the main pain points of creators such as wealth creations, engagement, and transparency.”

MoneyyApp has a network of 50K creators on Telegram and WhatsApp and is helping creators own the content they create via onboarding them on Web3 in the most straightforwardway.