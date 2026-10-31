Finolex Industries Reports Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹115.02 Crore, Down 48% Year-On-Year

Finolex Industries |

Mumbai: Finolex Industries Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹115.02 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a decline of 48.02 per cent compared to ₹221.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,093.96 crore, a slight dip from ₹1,901.89 crore in the same period last year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,149.29 crore, down from ₹2,024.32 crore year-on-year. Total expenses also decreased to ₹1,001.18 crore, compared to ₹1,741.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹1.86, a decrease from ₹3.59 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹229.54 crore. This represents a slight increase from ₹221.71 crore in the same half-year period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year was ₹1,977.54 crore, compared to ₹1,901.89 crore in the previous year.

Board Meeting and Review

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, during a meeting held on 30 October 2026. The results were subject to a limited review by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.