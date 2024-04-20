Finolex Industries Enhance Premature Infants Care At Symbiosis Hospital In Memory Of Founders |

Finolex Industries and its CSR partner, Mukul Madhav Foundation, recently upgraded the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with life-saving state-of-the-art equipment at Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Center, Lavale, in memory of the late Pralhad Chhabria, Founder of Finolex Industries. Continuing the legacy of support, medical equipment was donated to the labour ward operation theatre on April 16, in memory of Late Mohini P Chhabria.

The facility was inaugurated by the Provost of Symbiosis International University, Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Aruna Katara, President of Hope Foundation and Research Center, former Managing Director of Finolex Industries, Anil Wabhi, along with staff from Symbiosis Hospital and MMF teams.

Chairman of Finolex Industries, Prakash Pralhad Chhabria, Founder and Managing Trustee of Mukul Madhav Foundation, Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Coordinators of MMF, Sachin Kulkarni, and Jitendra Jadhav, along with family and friends of the Chhabria family, were present on this occasion.

Ritu Prakash Chhabria mentioned that this facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and highly skilled healthcare professionals, would provide the highest level of care to our tiniest patients and their families. The facility is designed to meet the unique needs of premature infants and those born with complex medical conditions, ensuring that they receive the best possible start in life. Patients from rural parts of the Mulshi area who come to Symbiosis would not need to travel to the city.

Prakash Chhabria appreciated this initiative and mentioned that while MMF inspires to continue striving for excellence in healthcare, hospitals like Symbiosis and Corporates like Finolex Industries would help bridge the gap.

Dr Rajeev Yervadekar mentioned the association of the Chhabria family and the Majumdar family and how they have ensured their support for healthcare and education. He also noted that the team at Finolex and MMF reciprocated and acted fast to support this need. Even before the facility was inaugurated, it was used for a lady in immediate need. Aruna Katara mentioned the commendable work of MMF and how the legacy of her late parents was taken on and is still striving hard to support a common man. The vote of thanks and the compering were beautifully done by Brother Imran from Symbiosis.