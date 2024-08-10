131 Companies To Announce Q1 Today Including Reliance Communication, Finolex Cables & Aurobindo Pharma

q1 earnings today |

The first quarter of fiscal year 2024–2025 (Q1 FY25) results for a select few major listed entities have not yet been released, signalling the end of the earnings season. Aurobindo Pharma is scheduled to release its quarterly scorecard on Saturday, August 10.

Reliance Communication, an international provider of communications services, operates a wide range of businesses, such as an extensive global subsea network, a global on-net Cloud ecosystem, enterprise business in India and abroad, India Data Center Business (IDC), and India National Long Distance (NLD).

The company's shares ended the day lower on the NSE, last trading at Rs 2.02, after having settled in the green ahead of the results.

Today, a number of companies will release their June 2024 quarter results, including Vinati Organics, TVS Electronics, APL Apollo Tubes, Finolex Cables, Stove kraft Ltd, and Metropolis Healthcare.

All companies posting q1 results today

Accel Ltd.

Advanced enzyme technologies Ltd.

Alliance integrated metaliks Ltd.

Avishkar infra realty Ltd.

A.k.capital services Ltd.

Anmol India Ltd.

Apex frozen foods Ltd.

APL apollo tubes Ltd.

Arss infrastructure projects Ltd.

Atul auto Ltd.

Atv projects India Ltd.

Aurobindo pharma Ltd.

Autoline industries Ltd.

Aym syntex Ltd.

Balurghat technologies Ltd.

Banas finance Ltd.

Beryl securities Ltd.

Betex India Ltd.

B & A Ltd.

Brady & morris engineering co.Ltd.

Bsel algo Ltd.

Classic filaments Ltd.

Chase bright steel Ltd.

Chambal breweries & distilleries Ltd.

Cil securities Ltd.

Citiport financial services Ltd.

Competent automobiles co.Ltd.

Creative castings Ltd.

Danlaw technologies India Ltd.

D&h India Ltd.

Decorous investment & trading co Ltd.

Duroply industries Ltd.

Precision containeurs Ltd.

EFC (i) Ltd.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

Elegant marbles & grani industries Ltd.

EMS Ltd.

Exxaro tiles Ltd.

Finolex cables Ltd.

Flair writing industries Ltd.

Galada finance Ltd.

Ganesha ecosphere Ltd.

Gowra leasing & finance Ltd.

Gujarat inject (kerala) Ltd.

Hisar metal industries Ltd.

Hov services Ltd.

HCP Plastene bulkpack Ltd.

Hindusthan urban infrastructure Ltd.

IFGL refractories Ltd.

Indo thai securities Ltd.

Jagran prakashan Ltd.

Jain marmo industries Ltd.

Jyoti cnc automation Ltd.

Kamdhenu ventures Ltd.

Key corp Ltd.

Khaitan (India) Ltd.

Kifs financial services Ltd.

KJMC financial services Ltd.

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.

Kwality pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kuber udyog Ltd.

Laser diamonds Ltd.

Lumax auto technologies Ltd.

Mawana sugars Ltd.

Modern steels Ltd.

Metal coatings (India) Ltd.

Metroglobal Ltd.

Metropolis healthcare Ltd.

Milestone global Ltd.

M.K. Exim (India) Ltd.

Modern dairies Ltd.

Morgan ventures Ltd.

Mardia samyoung capillary tubes company Ltd.

Narmada agrobase Ltd.

Neil industries Ltd.

Nila Infrastructure Ltd.

Nova agritech Ltd.

Ontic finserve Ltd.

Organic coatings Ltd.

Pacific industries Ltd.

Pakka Ltd.

Pankaj polymers Ltd.

PBA infrastructure Ltd.

Photoquip India Ltd.

PNC infratech Ltd.

Pentokey organy (India) Ltd.

Ppap automotive Ltd.

Praveg Ltd.

Precision wires India Ltd.

Progrex ventures Ltd.

Punctual trading Ltd.

Quadrant televentures Ltd.

Rajputana investment and finance Ltd.

Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

Raw edge industrial solutions Ltd.

Reliance communications Ltd.

Rishi laser Ltd.

R.R.securities Ltd.

Sambandam spinning mills Ltd.

Sanco trans Ltd.

Suratwwala business group Ltd.

Shashijit infraprojects Ltd.

Shilp gravures Ltd.

Shree pacetronix Ltd.

Suvidha infraestate corporation Ltd.

Sirca paints India Ltd.

Smartlink holdings Ltd.

SNL bearings Ltd.

S.p. apparels Ltd.

Stove kraft Ltd.

Super crop safe Ltd.

Supriya lifescience Ltd.

Suraj products Ltd.

Tashi India Ltd.

TCI industries Ltd.

Tantia constructions Ltd.

Transgene biotek Ltd.

TVS electronics Ltd.

Tyche industries Ltd.

Universal autofoundry Ltd.

Universal starchchem Allied Ltd.

Vani commercials Ltd.

Vinati organics Ltd.

Vivo bio Biotech Ltd.

Voith paper fabrics India Ltd.

Vraj iron and steel Ltd.

W.H. Brady & co.Ltd.

West coast paper mills Ltd.

Yaan enterprises Ltd.

Zenith fibres Ltd.

Market wrap

Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the last session in trading week, higher by more than 1 per cent, as positive global cues lifted investor sentiment. Buyers on the whole felt relieved as the recent slump was reversed by widespread purchases.





As the markets closed, the Nifty was up 250.50 points, amounting to 1.04 per cent, at 24,368 points, and the Sensex was up 820 points, totalling 1.04 per cent, at 79,706. There were about 2,064 companies in green, 1,293 declines in red, and 85 unchanged stock.

Broader market performance

The more general markets ended the day in the green, reflecting the positive sentiment. Regarding the sectoral fronts, all indices concluded the day higher; the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty, and Nifty IT saw increases of more than 1.5 per cent apiece.

Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, and M&M were the top Nifty gainers, while HDFC Life, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, and Divis Lab were the top losers.



