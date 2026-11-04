Fine Organic Industries Q2 FY27 Results Signal Strong Profitability And Overseas Expansion, Net Profit Climbs 40% To ₹152.1 Crore As Revenue Grows 22% And Company Acquires 80% Stake In Malaysian Firm

Fine Organic Industries |

Mumbai: Fine Organic Industries reported strong earnings growth for the second quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 40.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹152.1 crore, compared with ₹108.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 22.1 per cent to ₹729.4 crore during the July-September quarter, reflecting higher reported sales. The specialty chemicals manufacturer also completed an overseas acquisition and increased its investment in a wholly owned subsidiary.

Profit Growth

Fine Organic Industries recorded an increase of ₹43.5 crore in quarterly net profit compared with Q2 FY26. The 40.1 per cent profit growth outpaced the company's 22.1 per cent revenue expansion. The results highlight stronger reported profitability during the September quarter, although the supplied financial information does not specify individual factors driving earnings growth.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations reached ₹729.4 crore during Q2 FY27. The company announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The reported figures indicate double-digit growth in both quarterly revenue and net earnings.

Malaysian Acquisition

Fine Organic Industries completed the acquisition of an 80 per cent equity stake in Malaysia-based Oleofine Organics Sdn Bhd on September 9, 2026. The transaction was valued at RM 34,208,000, equivalent to approximately ₹80.17 crore. The acquisition marks an expansion of the company's international corporate footprint through a majority investment in the Malaysian entity.

Equity Infusion

During the September quarter, Fine Organic Industries invested an additional ₹55 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Fine Organic Industries (SEZ) Pvt Ltd. Following this equity infusion, the company's cumulative investment in the subsidiary reached ₹247.5 crore. The fresh capital contribution represents another significant investment during the reporting period.

Business Outlook

Fine Organic Industries' Q2 FY27 performance reflects revenue expansion, higher profitability and continued corporate investment activity. The Malaysian acquisition and additional subsidiary funding remain important developments for the company's business portfolio. Investors will monitor subsequent financial disclosures to assess the contribution of these investments to future operating performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently evaluate risks before investing.