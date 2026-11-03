Arkade Developers Signs ₹146 Crore Acquisition Deal In Bhandup West; Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Residential Project

Arkade Developers |

Mumbai: Arkade Developers Limited announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries Limited for ₹146 crore, strengthening its presence in Mumbai's residential real estate market.

The company said the entire acquisition consideration has been paid, according to its regulatory filing with the BSE and National Stock Exchange. The transaction involves a land parcel measuring 14,363.60 square metres in Bhandup West, where Arkade Developers proposes to develop a premium residential project.

Proposed Project Has ₹1,800 Crore GDV

The proposed residential development carries an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,800 crore, according to the company. The acquisition marks Arkade Developers' second investment in Bhandup West as it expands its residential development portfolio across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).The company said the transaction strengthens its position in Mumbai's central corridor, where it has been developing residential projects across several locations.

Arkade Expands Presence Across MMR

Arkade Developers has an existing portfolio of projects in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Its developments include Arkade Earth in Kanjurmarg, spread across four acres, Arkade Nest in Mulund, spanning two acres, and Arkade Rare in Bhandup, covering three acres. The company has also outlined plans to launch a flagship residential project in Thane during FY27.

Management Highlights Bhandup's Potential

Commenting on the acquisition, Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers, said the transaction supports the company's strategy of developing residential properties in strategically located markets.

Jain highlighted Bhandup's improving connectivity, expanding infrastructure and growing residential demand as factors supporting the company's interest in the location. He also reiterated the company's focus on quality construction and timely project delivery.

Read Also Arkade Developers Secures Kandivali East Cluster Redevelopment Project With ₹1,100 Crore GDV

Company Has Completed 33 Projects

Arkade Developers has more than four decades of experience in Mumbai's real estate sector. According to the filing, the company has completed 33 projects and developed more than 5.8 million square feet of property.

It currently has over 3 million square feet under development and has delivered homes to more than 5,800 families. The acquisition follows an earlier memorandum of understanding with Woollen and Textile Industries Limited announced in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's regulatory filing dated November 3, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.