Mumbai Food Poisoning: Newlywed Couple Among 45 Taken Ill After Bhandup Wedding, Case Registered Against Caterer | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: At least 45 people, including a newlywed couple, fell ill after allegedly consuming kalakand at a wedding function in Bhandup on Saturday night. The affected guests complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were taken to different hospitals across the city. While 28 patients are undergoing treatment at MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, all are reported to be stable.

Around 400–500 Guests Attended Wedding At Nahur West Hall

The wedding was held on November 1 at Mahabodhi Ratna Vihar Hall in Nahur West, where around 400 to 500 guests were present. According to initial reports, around 40 to 50 people, including the bride and groom, who ate towards the end of the function, started experiencing health problems.

Apart from MT Agarwal Hospital, four children were taken to Kamgar Hospital in Mulund, one person to a hospital in Vikhroli and five to Rajawadi Hospital. Rajawadi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Bharati Rajulwala said five people were brought to the hospital during the night but all left after taking discharge against medical advice.

MT Agarwal Hospital Says 28 Patients Stable After Treatment

Dr Raju Singh Rathod, Medical Superintendent of MT Agarwal Hospital, said 28 patients had been admitted with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea, including three children. "All patients were provided immediate medical attention and their condition is stable. They reached the hospital at around 11.40 pm," he said.

He added that kalakand was reportedly served to some guests towards the end of the wedding function and could have been responsible for the symptoms.

Groom's Relatives Blame Catering Staff Over Alleged Food Quality Lapses

A relative of the groom alleged that guests started falling ill shortly after returning home from the wedding. Initially, some women complained of vomiting, followed by similar symptoms among around 30 to 40 people. The relatives have blamed the catering staff and raised concerns over the quality of food served at the function.

They have also sought intervention from Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Mumbai Police to investigate the incident.

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Bhandup Police have informed the FDA about the incident. According to the police, reports of stomach wash samples collected from the affected people are awaited. The findings are expected to help establish the cause of the illness and determine further legal action. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been confirmed.

Amit-At least 45 people, including a newlywed couple, fell ill after a wedding feast in Bhandup on November 1, with kalakand suspected as a possible cause. While 28 are undergoing treatment at MT Agarwal Hospital, others were taken to nearby hospitals. Bhandup Police have informed the FDA, which is awaiting medical reports.

A case has been registered at Bhandup Police Station against Mulsingh Harisingh Rajpurohit, owner of Kalash Caterers, and other persons concerned for alleged negligence in maintaining food quality, hygiene and safety standards under sections 274, 275, 125, 125(a), 286 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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